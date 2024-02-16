Clinical Instructors, Fellows Say They Can't Work under Current Circumstances

Photo : KBS News

Clinical instructors and fellows who have taken over patient consultations amid trainee doctors’ collective action have said they also cannot carry out their duties under the current circumstances.In a statement on Tuesday, clinical instructors and fellows at 82 hospitals nationwide said they cannot continue their work after their health care policy suggestions have been disregarded and doctors have been denounced as a threat to the public.They said policies put forth by the government have failed to take into account the low insurance fees in essential medicine, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service's abnormal standards, and South Korea’s rapidly aging society.The clinical instructors voiced concerns that the actions of trainee doctors are being regarded as solely about the increase in the number of medical students. They then urged the health ministry to stop intimidating and suppressing the medical community and instead begin a dialogue to create sustainable health policies.