Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean victim of Japan's wartime forced labor received a Japanese firm's court deposit money as compensation in accordance with a South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered liable Japanese companies to pay damages to the injured parties.The victim, identified by the surname Lee, on Tuesday withdrew 60 million won, or around 45-thousand U.S. dollars, deposited to the Seoul Central District Court by Japanese industrial and engineering company Hitachi Zosen.Last December, the Supreme Court ordered the company to pay Lee 50 million won in damages and delayed interest, after which steps were taken for Lee to take the deposit of collateral the firm made in 2019, when it filed to suspend the execution of court-ordered compensation payments.Lee's legal counsel said it is the first time that a liable Japanese firm's voluntary payment has been delivered to a victim.