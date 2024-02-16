Korean Police Launches Mobile Patrol Units, Mobile Detective Divisions Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency(NPA) has launched mobile patrol units and mobile detective divisions of provincial and city police nationwide specializing in the prevention of randomly targeted and violent crimes.Twenty-eight mobile patrol units tasked with patrolling vulnerable areas and high-density neighborhoods as well as 43 mobile detective divisions that proactively collect information in areas vulnerable to organized crime, drugs and financial crimes were launched nationwide on Tuesday.At the ceremony marking the launch in Seoul, NPA Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said the new units and divisions are expected to fill the vacuum in public security and cover safety blind spots.There has been a call to respond to randomly targeted crimes and other violent crimes through regional units and divisions, following back-to-back stabbing rampages in Seoul's Sillim area and Gyeonggi Province's Bundang neighborhood last summer.The police plan to operate the new units and divisions based on analysis of a variety of public security data.