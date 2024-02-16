Kremlin: Car that Vladimir Putin Gave Kim Jong-un is Aurus Senat

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin says the car that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a present is the Russian-made luxury sedan “Aurus Senat.”Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov revealed the details to Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency on Tuesday.Aurus Senat, also known as Russia’s Rolls-Royce, is often used as the VIP vehicle for foreign leaders.Roughly 170 billion won or around 127 million dollars is said to have been spent on designing and making the particular model that Putin gave to Kim. The sale price for most regular Aurus Senat models stands between 500 million and one-point-one billion won, depending on options.Peskov’s remarks come the same day the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said that Kim received a Russian car as a gift from Putin last Sunday.In Seoul, the government said the gift is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions which prohibit member states from the direct, or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of heavy machinery, industrial equipment and transportation vehicles to the North, including luxury cars.