Photo : YONHAP News

The 3rd Summit for Democracy will be held in South Korea from March 18 to 20.The presidential office revealed the date on Tuesday.The summit’s plenary session, which will be attended by global leaders, will be held virtually on March 20.On the first day of the summit on March 18, minister-level meetings and roundtables will be held while the following day will see workshops on the theme of democracy for the future generation.The first Summit for Democracy was held virtually in December 2021, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, with the leaders of about 100 countries in attendance. The second summit was held last year, co-hosted by President Yoon Suk-yeol and the leaders of the U.S., Costa Rica, the Netherlands and the Republic of Zambia.Meanwhile, multiple diplomatic sources said Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken could visit South Korea next month on the occasion of the Summit for Democracy.