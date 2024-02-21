Trainee Doctors' Collective Action Enters Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The collective action by trainee doctors entered its second day on Wednesday after thousands of residents and interns walked off the job on Tuesday in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to the government and medical community on Wednesday, a government inspection of 100 major teaching hospitals found that six-thousand-415, or 55 percent of trainee doctors at the hospitals, had submitted their resignation letters as of 11 p.m. Monday.About 95 percent of the country’s 13-thousand trainee doctors work at those 100 hospitals.Of the six-thousand-415 trainee doctors who submitted resignations, one-thousand-630 or 25 percent have left their jobs, though their resignations have not been accepted by the hospitals.The health ministry has so far issued a back-to-work order for 831 trainee doctors.The ministry plans to send officials to 50 of the 100 hospitals for on-site inspections and issue an administrative measure to suspend the licenses of trainee doctors who refuse to comply with the back-to-work order.