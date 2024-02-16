Yoon Seeks Germany, Denmark's Understanding over Postponed Visits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held phone talks with German and Danish leaders on Tuesday to explain his decision to postpone his visits to the European countries and ask for their understanding.The top office said that the president held back-to-back phone calls with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and explained that he had to postpone the visits to focus on domestic livelihood issues.President Steinmeier reportedly said that he fully understands the position of the Korean side and that he hopes to reschedule Yoon’s visit to Germany at an appropriate time through consultations between the two nations.The Danish prime minister also said she understood Seoul's position and would welcome Yoon’s visit to Denmark at any time.The presidential office stated that Yoon and Steinmeier noted that the joint advisory on North Korean cybersecurity threats was announced on Monday as scheduled despite the delay in the visit, and agreed to continue to pursue bilateral cooperation projects.The top office said Yoon and Frederiksen reaffirmed their commitment to a "comprehensive green strategic partnership" between the two countries and noted the two nation’s shared expectations for cooperative projects in green growth and cutting-edge technologies.