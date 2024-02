Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean family of three has been found dead in Sydney, Australia.According to local police, a Korean man, identified by the surname Cho, was found dead in his home by police at 10:15 a.m Tuesday and about three hours later, his wife and son were also found dead at a nearby taekwondo school.The New South Wales Police announced that they have arrested a 49-year-old man, surnamed Yoo, in connection with the incident. Yoo, who operates the Taekwondo Martial Arts Academy where two of the bodies were found, visited a hospital with severe wounds to his arms and body on Monday just before midnight.Yoo reportedly claimed he had been wounded at the academy, leading medical staff to report the incident to police and resulting in the discovery of the Cho family.Local police are reportedly investigating Yoo’s possible connection to the deaths and analyzing footage from surveillance cameras in the area of the incident.