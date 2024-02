Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly nine-thousand trainee doctors have reportedly submitted their resignations in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.The health ministry said inspections of 100 major teaching hospitals found that eight-thousand-816 or 71-point-two percent of trainee doctors had submitted their resignations as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, though their resignations have not been accepted.About 95 percent of the country’s 13-thousand trainee doctors work at those 100 hospitals.Of the eight-thousand-816 trainee doctors who submitted resignations, seven-thousand-813 or just over 63 percent have left their jobs.The health ministry issued back-to-work orders for an additional five-thousand-397 trainee doctors.The government received 58 new reports of damages caused by the collective action, mostly cancellations of surgical procedures and doctor’s appointments.