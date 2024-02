Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has formally appointed Park Sung-jae as the new justice minister.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Yoon presented Park with an official letter of appointment after his position was approved.Rival political parties had earlier adopted Park's parliamentary confirmation hearing report.At his inauguration ceremony later in the day, the minister called on prosecutors to restore their sense of duty, referring to criticisms of the political acts of some prosecutors.He also stressed the need to address delays and insufficiencies in investigations and trials that have arisen since enactment of a law adjusting the investigative authority of the prosecution and the police.