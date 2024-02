Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation tendered by gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook following last summer's World Scout Jamboree debacle.The top office announced on Tuesday that Yoon had recently accepted the resignation and the president has reportedly decided to operate the ministry under acting minister Shin Young-sook without nominating a new minister.Last September, Kim offered to resign to take responsibility for the failed hosting of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in the reclaimed southwestern tidal flat of Saemangeum.Up until her resignation, Kim Hyun-sook continued to fulfill her duties following minister nominee Kim Haing’s withdrawal of her nomination during the confirmation process.