[KBS Election Survey] Approval Rating for PPP and DP Both at 37%

Anchor: A poll commissioned by KBS is showing that the ruling People Power Party and main opposition Democratic Party are neck and neck with less than 50 days left until the 22nd general elections.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: A Hankook Research survey of three-thousand eligible voters conducted last Thursday and Friday found that the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) both stood at 37 percent.One percent of respondents said they support the minor Justice Party and six percent the newly-formed New Reform Party. Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they don’t support any particular party.The survey also found that the PPP and DP are in a tight race within the margin of error in Seoul(PPP 37% vs. DP 33%) as well as in the cities of Daejeon and Sejong, and the Chungcheong provinces(PPP 37% vs. DP 38%), Gangwon Province and Jeju(PPP 41% vs. DP 36%).The survey revealed that the DP is currently in the lead in the port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province while the PPP is more popular in the cities of Daegu and Busan, and the Gyeongsang provinces.On which party candidate they would vote for in their constituency if the elections were held tomorrow, 34 percent of respondents picked candidates from the DP while 33 percent opted for PPP candidates.According to the survey, 49 percent of the respondents said there is a need to support the opposition camp to keep the government in check. That’s nine percentage points higher than the number of respondents who said support should be provided to the ruling camp in order to help the government.On President Yoon Suk Yeol’s handling of state affairs, 33 percent said they believe the president is doing a good job while 61 percent said the opposite.The survey, commissioned by KBS, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-eight percentage points.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.