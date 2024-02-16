Menu Content

Politics

Doctors' Group Criticizes Government Response Measures to Trainee Doctors

Written: 2024-02-21 15:32:41Updated: 2024-02-21 17:44:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association's(KMA) emergency response committee strongly criticized the government's response to the collective action of trainee doctors, calling it "repression at a level that defies reason."

The emergency response committee held a meeting and a news briefing on Wednesday in response to the government's measures against the trainee doctors' collective action.

Joo Su-ho, the head of the emergency committee's public relations committee said that the government is suppressing the trainee doctors' basic rights, commenting that he didn’t realize that the country was a 'dictatorship' with excessive application of laws and abuse.

Joo stressed that while it's important to provide needed medical services to the people, the freedom of doctors to choose their profession is also important and should be respected as a fundamental right.

He also slammed the health ministry's move to halt any donation given to the trainee doctors for legal expenses that may incur during their collective action, as well as the Military Manpower Administration's warning to trainee doctors to not leave the country.
