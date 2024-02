Photo : YONHAP News

The government says trainee doctors who joined what it called "illegal collective action" can face police arrest and indictment.The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the National Police Agency held a joint briefing Wednesday, announcing their strict approach to striking doctors.The ministries and law enforcement agencies warned resident physicians who do not comply with the return-to-work order will face investigative detention and formal indictment in principle.The government warned that if the collective action actually results in damage to the lives and health of patients, resident doctors will be held accountable to the highest level.The decision came in the wake of collective resignation by resident doctors who are protesting against the government's decision to increase the medical school admissions quota next year.