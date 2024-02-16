US Reaffirms Cautious Support for NK-Japan Dialogue, Pledges Continued Push for N .Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. reaffirmed its cautious support for dialogue between North Korea and Japan following a statement from Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, seeking an improvement in relations with Tokyo. The United States also pledged to push for denuclearization on the Korean PeninsulaAt a press briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the U.S. supports diplomatic engagement with North Korea, adding Washington has also said that it would seek diplomatic outreach should Pyongyang desire engagement.The deputy spokesperson said the U.S. would welcome such conversations so long as they lead to stability in the region.Asked about the impact on the trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan, should Tokyo agree to the North's precondition of not interfering in its nuclear and missile programs, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, at a separate briefing, said such an assumption is a pretty big "if."Miller said it will continue to be U.S. policy to achieve the full denuclearization of the North.