Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Vows to Overhaul Regulations on Limited Development Zones

Written: 2024-02-21 16:50:25Updated: 2024-02-22 09:39:02

Pres. Yoon Vows to Overhaul Regulations on Limited Development Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the need to boost the economy by easing regulations on areas of land on which development is restricted, known as "green-belt zones."

Yoon made the remark on Wednesday during an open forum on people’s livelihoods held at the Ulsan Exhibition and Convention Center, saying efforts to build high-tech industrial complexes in regional areas often hit a snag due to green-belt regulations.  

The president then vowed to fully overhaul, for the first time in two decades, the criteria for lifting green-belt designations.

Yoon also emphasized the need to revamp regulations on farmland use, saying smart farms and vertical farming are areas where high added value can be created with farming technology itself, instead of just produce. 

The president said the government will conduct a total inspection of regulations on farmland use and swiftly revamp those that are out of date, stating that there are a total of three-hundred-36 such rules under 12 government agencies and local governments.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >