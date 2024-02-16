BOK Maintains 2024 Growth Outlook at 2.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) has maintained its growth outlook for this year at two-point-one percent.The BOK on Thursday said it kept its growth outlook at two-point-one percent, unchanged from its previous projection in November.The figure from the BOK is lower than the two-point-three percent projected by the International Monetary Fund and the two-point-two percent estimated by the government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The central bank projected that the economy, which posted a low growth of one-point-four percent last year, will reach two-point-one percent this year on the back of exports.The central bank also kept its inflation outlook for this year at two-point-six percent, saying that inflation is likely to hover around three percent in the first half of the year, but uncertainties such as global oil prices remain high.The inflation rate stayed above three percent for five months until last December before falling below the mark to two-point-eight percent in January.