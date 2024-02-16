Over 9,000 Trainee Doctors Submit Resignations, 8,000 Leave Hospitals

Photo : YONHAP News

More than nine-thousand trainee doctors have reportedly submitted their resignations in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to the health ministry on Thursday, inspections of 100 major teaching hospitals found that nine-thousand-275 or 74-point-four percent of trainee doctors had submitted their resignations as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.About 95 percent of the country’s 13-thousand trainee doctors work at those 100 hospitals.Of the nine-thousand-275 trainee doctors who submitted resignations, just over eight thousand or 64-point-four percent have left their jobs.The health ministry issued notices regarding its return-to-work order to an additional 808 trainee doctors, with notices already issued for some 52-hundred doctors.In addition, more than three-thousand students at 22 out of 40 medical schools nationwide had applied for a leave of absence as of Wednesday.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said that the applications from ten students at five medical schools were approved, but their applications were for military service and other reasons, not for collective action.