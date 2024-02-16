Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US: Russia Appears to Have Violated UNSC Resolutions by Giving Luxury Car to N. Korean Leader

Written: 2024-02-22 12:01:45Updated: 2024-02-22 12:50:52

US: Russia Appears to Have Violated UNSC Resolutions by Giving Luxury Car to N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that Russia appears to have violated UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions with its reported gift of a luxury car to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a Russian-made luxury car to Kim. 

The spokesperson said that he read the reports and if it is true, it would appear to be Russia violating the UNSC resolutions that it itself supported. 

Miller stressed that UNSC resolutions require all UN member states to prohibit the supply of transportation vehicles and luxury automobiles to North Korea.

The North’s state Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that Kim received a car from Putin as a gift and the Kremlin said later that the car that Putin gave the North Korean leader is the Russian-made luxury sedan Aurus Senat.

The spokesperson also commented on a report that a North Korean ballistic missile Russia fired in Ukraine last month contained hundreds of components that have been traced back to companies in the United States and Europe.

Miller said that the U.S. will continue to use all of its relevant tools including export controls, sanctions, and law enforcement to prevent the North from acquiring sensitive items and technology that can be used in unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >