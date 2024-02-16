Overnight Heavy Snow Causes Subway Operation Delays in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow overnight caused public inconvenience in Seoul during the morning rush hour on Thursday, with multiple reports of subway operation delays.According to the city-run subway operator Seoul Metro, Line Five, which should have started operations at 5:30 a.m., saw delays of around 25 minutes due to frozen snow along a tram rail at the Godeok baseAt around 8:35 a.m., trains on Line Two were delayed by up to 25 minutes due to frozen snow and signal failures. At around the same time, passengers on a Line Three train had to get off at Dongnimmun Station due to a door defect.On Line Seven, operation was delayed for up to 25 minutes due to safety door defects at some sections.The subway operator has begun to fix issues presumed to have stemmed from abnormalities in power supply following the accumulation of snow.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said as of 8 a.m. Thursday, 13-point-eight centimeters of snow had accumulated in the capital city.