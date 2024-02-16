Menu Content

Written: 2024-02-22 13:49:35Updated: 2024-02-22 14:25:05

Pres. Office: Government Needs to Express Will to Abolish Gender Ministry before Legal Revisions

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it is President Yoon Suk Yeol's belief that the government needs to express a willingness to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family before the required legal revisions are made.

The statement came from a senior presidential official on Thursday, when asked by Yonhap News Agency about the administration's decision to leave the gender minister post vacant after former minister Kim Hyun-sook’s resignation the previous day. Kim resigned following last summer's Jamboree debacle.

The official stressed that two ruling People Power Party(PPP)-tabled revision bills pertaining to the ministry's abolishment remain pending at the National Assembly amid a lack of cooperation from the opposition.

The official said vice minister Shin Young-sook, who will fill in as acting minister, is expected to proceed with preparations to transfer the ministry's tasks to other departments once the abolishment is approved.

The official added that the ruling camp plans to revise the government organization law to abolish the ministry after the launch of the 22nd National Assembly.
