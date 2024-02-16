Yoon Reasserts Pledge to Support Nuclear Power Industry

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the nation’s nuclear power industry, vowing that 2024 would be the year the sector takes another leap forward.At the 14th round of the New Year’s presidential public debates in the southeastern city of Changwon on Thursday, Yoon promised nuclear power-related projects worth three-point-three trillion won, or around two-point-five billion U.S. dollars, and special state financing of one trillion won.The remarks reassert Yoon’s presidential election pledge to support nuclear power, a stark contrast to the preceding Moon Jae-in administration which had vowed to phase out the use of nuclear power plants.The president also vowed to extend the eligibility of tax benefits to include facilities investment and research and development in the nuclear power industry.Yoon announced a state injection of over four trillion won into nuclear power R&D over the next five years, as well as the enactment of a special law to support the industry, including small nuclear power modules(SMR).The president also pledged to support the Changwon National Industrial Complex, marking its 50th anniversary this year, through methods such as deregulation to turn the complex into a venue for the integration of culture and industry.