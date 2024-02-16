Police Request Standards Commission to Delete, Block Deepfake Content on Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have requested the Korea Communications Standards Commission delete and block a deepfake video featuring the image of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday is confirmed to have recently made the request concerning the video posted on TikTok and other social media services, in accordance with laws on the state broadcasting watchdog, the Korea Communications Commission, and on information protection.The standards commission is set to convene an emergency session on Friday to review the request, before taking steps to delete and block the content.While a deepfake video of Yoon expressing support for a ruling party candidate was disseminated through social media ahead of the 2022 local elections, the latest deepfake video is deemed to be the first concerning the president ahead of this year’s general elections.Dissemination of such AI-based fabricated content has risen during the election season, with the National Election Commission(NEC) saying there were 129 pieces of deepfake content targeting voters in violation of the public election law between January 29 and February 16.Violators of a ban on pre-election campaign use of deepfake technology starting January 29 are subject to a maximum seven years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won, or around 38-thousand U.S. dollars.