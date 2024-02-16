Police to Investigate Indonesian Accused of KF-21 Jet Project Leak Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will investigate an Indonesian engineer accused of attempting to steal internal documents concerning development of South Korea's KF-21 fighter jet.According to the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) on Thursday, it has formally requested a police investigation into the engineer participating in the project who was caught in the act on January 17.A joint investigation involving the National Intelligence Service(NIS), the defense procurement agency, and the Defense Counterintelligence Command had decided to seek a police probe after looking into the incident.The police are expected to investigate whether the engineer had stolen documents related to strategic technologies that might violate laws on military secrets or the protection of defense industrial technology.The team chief-level engineer and a fellow Indonesian dispatched to the Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) were apprehended last month while trying to take out files related to the project stored on a USB drive. A travel ban has been issued against them.