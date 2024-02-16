Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Life Satisfaction in S. Korea Among Lowest in OECD

Written: 2024-02-22 15:31:33Updated: 2024-02-22 17:12:12

Life Satisfaction in S. Korea Among Lowest in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

Life satisfaction level in South Korea was found to be the lowest among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).

According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the degree of satisfaction among South Koreans was measured at six-point-five points in 2023, up zero-point-two from the previous year. The post-pandemic growth came along with improvements in employment and a rise in people's leisure activities.

The change in life satisfaction, however, differed by income bracket, with the level among households with a monthly income of less than one million won, or around 752 U.S. dollars, at six percent, zero-point-four points lower than the next bracket of between one and two million won.

The level further rose to six-point-six points for households with a monthly income of six million won or higher.

Among OECD countries, South Korea ranked 35th out of 38 between 2020 and 2022 with five-point-95 points. The OECD average was six-point-69.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >