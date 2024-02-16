Life Satisfaction in S. Korea Among Lowest in OECD

Photo : YONHAP News

Life satisfaction level in South Korea was found to be the lowest among member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD).According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the degree of satisfaction among South Koreans was measured at six-point-five points in 2023, up zero-point-two from the previous year. The post-pandemic growth came along with improvements in employment and a rise in people's leisure activities.The change in life satisfaction, however, differed by income bracket, with the level among households with a monthly income of less than one million won, or around 752 U.S. dollars, at six percent, zero-point-four points lower than the next bracket of between one and two million won.The level further rose to six-point-six points for households with a monthly income of six million won or higher.Among OECD countries, South Korea ranked 35th out of 38 between 2020 and 2022 with five-point-95 points. The OECD average was six-point-69.