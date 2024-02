Photo : Getty Images Bank

Washington-based Radio Free Asia(RFA) reported that the Russian foreign ministry appears to have been the target of North Korean cyber-espionage as malware was detected in a software installer used by the ministry.German cybersecurity firm DCSO, which discovered the malware, claimed it was similar to that used against the Russian foreign ministry in 2021 by a North Korean group of hackers called KONNI.The RFA reported this type of malware allows hackers to gain access to internal documents while bypassing typical authentication methods.The malware is analyzed to have induced a transfer of statistical data from Russian consulates overseas to affiliated agencies under the Russian ministry.RFA said KONNI is suspected of multiple attempts to steal information from the Russian ministry between late 2021 and early 2022, while also conducting hacking attacks against South Korea for many years.