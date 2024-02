Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will visit the United States next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The meeting between the two top diplomats will be the first since Cho took office last month and comes on the back of Cho's visit to Rio de Janeiro for the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of 20(G20) nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the meeting will be held next Wednesday in Washington, where the two will discuss bilateral ties and North Korea's aggression.The two sides will also review the achievements made by the two countries in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance last year and discuss setting the direction of the ROK-U.S. relationship in a larger framework for this year.The high-level exchange between the two allies is expected to continue next month, when Blinken will visit Seoul for the third Summit for Democracy on March 18 to 20.