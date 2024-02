Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to swiftly execute in the first half of the year a budget of 389 trillion won for some 180 programs on people’s livelihood.Second vice finance minister Kim Yoon-sang unveiled the plan on Thursday when he chaired a meeting of related government agencies on fiscal spending, noting that the amount of budget to be executed in the first half is a record high.The budget includes nearly 35 trillion won in investment by public institutions and two-point-seven trillion won in private investment.The government is currently operating some 180 programs on people’s livelihood that aim to help small business owners, low-income households and youths suffering from inflation and high interest rates.Kim said related agencies will exert all-out efforts toward budget execution by conducting regular reviews and holding meetings that will inspect progress in spending.