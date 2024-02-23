Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Close Cooperation in Respond to N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks on Thursday to discuss the need for trilateral cooperation to respond to threats from North Korea and improving ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.According to a readout by the U.S. State Department, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held a trilateral meeting on the margins of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of 20(G20) nations in Rio de Janeiro.During the session, the trio discussed the importance of enhancing close coordination in response to the North’s continued provocations as well as Pyongyang’s growing military support for Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.In the first three-way meeting since Cho took office last month, Seoul's top diplomat said in opening remarks that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the first-ever trilateral summit in 1994, and thus this gathering will be a “symbolic milestone” in the three nations’ journey together.Secretary Blinken said since the historic Camp David summit last August, the three nations have advanced key commitments, including finalizing the trilateral missile data-sharing mechanism and long-term military exercise plan.The department said the three sides also discussed efforts to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also talked about the conflict in Gaza and reiterated the urgent need to release all remaining hostages and increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians.