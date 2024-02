Photo : YONHAP News

More than ten-thousand medical students have filed for a leave of absence in protest of the government’s plan to expand the medical school admissions quota, though some of them have since withdrawn their applications.According to the education ministry on Friday, an additional 49 students from 12 medical schools had submitted requests for a leave of absence as of 6 p.m. Thursday, and 346 students from one medical school had withdrawn their applications.Accordingly, a total of eleven-thousand-481 students or 61 percent of all medical students from the country’s 40 medical schools have made the requests since Monday.Of the total, 45 applications were accepted as they were deemed unrelated to the students’ collective action.Students in eleven medical schools reportedly boycotted classes in protest, with the schools holding talks with the students.