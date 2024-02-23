Nurses Claim Forced Illegal Patient Consultation amid Trainee Doctors' Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s nurses said they are being forced to illegally give patient consultations and perform other doctors’ tasks to fill the vacuum caused by the mass resignations of trainee doctors over the planned increase of the medical school admissions quota.At a press conference on Friday, the Korean Nursing Association said a call center for nurses experiencing difficulties amid the vacuum had received 154 reports as of 9 a.m. Friday. Nearly three-quarters came from general duty nurses, while about a quarter were reported by physician assistants.According to the reports, the biggest predicament the nurses faced was receiving orders to conduct illegal tasks, such as giving patient consultations, assisting doctors with surgical procedures and issuing prescriptions.The association said nurses have also been forced to fill out various patient records on doctors' behalf, stressing that there is no legal protection to prevent the situation.According to nurses the vacuum has greatly threatened patient safety, citing for instance routine hygiene maintenance services, which are normally carried out every four days, are now being conducted once a week.