Gallup: Yoon's Approval Rating Slightly Rises to 34%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating slightly rose this week to 34 percent.According to a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, 34 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs, up one percentage point from the previous week.Fifty-eight percent of respondents were dissatisfied with state affairs, with no change from the previous survey.Yoon's approval rating, which dipped to 29 percent during the first week of February has been seeing a gradual increase.Seventeen percent of those that expressed approval cited his diplomacy, while nine percent cited the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota. Among those with a negative assessment, 16 percent cited the economy and livelihoods, while 12 percent mentioned Yoon's unilateral decision-making.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.