New Reform Party Appoints Kim Chong-in to Oversee Election Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The New Reform Party has appointed former ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Kim Chong-in to oversee its candidacy nominations for April's general elections.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, party leader Lee Jun-seok praised Kim’s skills as a politician and said that under his leadership the party plans to swiftly begin the nomination process through the recruitment of talented peopleLee said Kim, who in the past has taken pre-election interim leadership positions at both the PPP and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), knows how to nominate candidates for an election victory.Lee and the rest of the party leadership have reportedly been in contact with Kim since before New Future Party leader Lee Nak-yon's withdrawal from their party merger earlier in the week.Though Kim was reportedly reluctant to take the position as interim leader, Lee Jun-seok said that the two had been in close communication and Kim had realized that the current political situation caused by the incompetence of the opposition could not be tolerated.