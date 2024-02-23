SNU Professors Say Upcoming Weekend 'Crucial Time' amid Trainee Doctors' Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at Seoul National University’s medical school and its hospital said this weekend would be the "crucial time" to resolve the current situation amid trainee doctors’ collective action over the planned increase in the medical schools admissions quota, and urged the government to show willingness to engage in talks.In a statement on Friday, an emergency steering committee of professors said while they plan to persuade trainee doctors to return to work, they will join the collective action if the government fails to respond.The committee said they are certain that the limited medical services being provided will not last more than ten days, adding that they will do everything they can to prevent a collapse.The professors called on the government to clearly show its resolve to negotiate with their emergency committee, before pledging to expand and restructure nationwide emergency leadership through an alliance of professor groups from each general hospital.The panel expressed hopes of finding the best way to improve the nation's public health and medical systems through open-minded talks and debates with the government.