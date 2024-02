Photo : YONHAP News

Air Forces from South Korea and the United States conducted a combined airspace exercise involving the fifth-generation F-35A fighter jet.The South Korean Air Force said on Friday that its F-35A, KF-16, F-15K and F-5E/F fighters were deployed, along with the U.S. Air Force's F-35A jets stationed in Japan's Kadena Air Base.Seoul's Air Force said F-35As from both sides successfully completed a joint defense counter air training, in which virtual enemy aircraft or cruise missiles violating South Korean airspace were intercepted and shot down.It was the first time since last October for F-35As from the two sides to be taking part in joint training over the Korean Peninsula.