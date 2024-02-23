KCSC Approves Police Request to Delete, Block Fabricated Content on Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The state broadcasting watchdog convened an emergency review subcommittee on Friday, approving a request from the police to delete and block a fabricated video of President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of April's general elections.The Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) plans to request Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to delete and block 23 related videos, deemed capable of causing significant social confusion as stipulated under review regulations.The original video, which was previously reported to be AI-based deepfake content, was confirmed to have been created by piecing together parts from a televised speech Yoon gave during his 2022 presidential campaign.In the fabricated video titled "President Yoon Suk Yeol's Confessional Speech," Yoon is shown saying that his incompetent and corrupt administration has habitually enjoyed privileges and engaged in foul play, unlawful acts and corruption.In the video, the president continues to say that he has damaged the nation and forced people into agony while clinging onto ideologies far from common sense.The KCSC said it had taken emergency steps a day after the police request was made, amid concerns over the possibility of the public being tricked by fabricated content based on actual videos.