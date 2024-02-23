Foreign Minister Cho to Attend UNSC Meeting in US on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is set to begin his four-day trip to the U.S. on Friday.Cho, who will be making the visit on the heels of a trip to Brazil where he attended the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of 20(G20) nations, is scheduled to attend on Friday a meeting of the UN Security Council(UNSC) in New York.The foreign ministry in Seoul said that Cho plans to underline South Korea’s role in promoting world peace and security at the upcoming meeting which will be held under the theme “Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.”Attention is being drawn to the message Cho will relay regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and on the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Friday will mark the first time for South Korea’s foreign minister to personally attend a UNSC meeting since South Korea began its two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the council on January 1.Cho, who served as South Korea’s ambassador to the UN between 2016 and 2019, is also set to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday and discuss bilateral cooperation.