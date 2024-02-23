Top Office Vows to Sternly Deal with Fabricated Content Following Fake Pres. Yoon Video

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it will sternly respond to fabricated content after a fake video of President Yoon Suk Yeol spread across social media ahead of April’s general elections.Presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung revealed the stance in a briefing on Friday as she expressed hope that all of society will work together to stop the spread and reproduction of fake videos ahead of the elections.The fake video of the president, which was previously reported to be AI-based deepfake content, was created by piecing together parts from a televised speech Yoon gave during his 2022 presidential campaign.In it, Yoon is shown saying that he has damaged the nation and forced people into agony.Earlier in the day, the Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC) convened an emergency review subcommittee and approved a request from the police to delete and block the video.Kim expressed serious concern over some media outlets releasing the video with a statement that the video is fabricated despite the commission’s move.She said such action goes against the mission of the media to eradicate fake news, stressing that the said video is clearly fabricated content that must be stamped out.