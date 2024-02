Photo : YONHAP News

Steps to determine the quota increase for each medical school are underway as the government sent out a formal request to the schools to apply for a quota increase.The Ministry of Education on Friday announced official documents have been sent to 40 medical schools requesting they apply for the increase in the 2025 academic year quota.The government will accept applications through March 4 before making a decision on the specific quota for each school.Education minister Lee Ju-ho said that the government will allocate a higher number of students to medical schools outside the Seoul metro area as a principle while comprehensively reviewing the capacity and quota request of each school as well as the respective regions' need for essential medical support.Lee also urged the schools to actively present their quota requests for the sake of fostering future talents in the field of medicine.