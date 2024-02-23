Envoys from US, China Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues, NK-Russsia Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from the United States and China exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and North Korea and Russia's increasing military cooperation during a videoconference on Thursday.According to the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday, Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming elaborated on Beijing's principles and position on the peninsula issue to Senior U.S. Official for the North Jung Pak.Liu said it is in the common interest of the region and the international community to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula and that the parties concerned should address each other's concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue.While Pak said Washington values Beijing's role in addressing the peninsula issue, the two sides agreed to maintain contact on the matter.According to the U.S. State Department, Pak also stressed the need for all United Nations member states to fulfill their obligations and fully implement the UN sanctions regime on the North.