S. Korean FM Expresses Concerns over Russia-N.Korea Military Collaboration against Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters

South Korean Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul expressed concerns over increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia amid the war in Ukraine.Attending the UN Security Council session Friday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Cho warned that the military ties could not only aggravate the human suffering, but also help improve Pyongyang's ability to threaten security on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul]"North Korean munitions and missiles have been sighted in Ukraine, which not only aggravates the human suffering, but risks further escalating and prolonging the war in Ukraine. If and when it turns out to be the case that North Korea receives in return, whether advanced military technology or oil shipments exceeding limits under Security Council resolutions, this would redound to North Korea's ability to threaten security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond."He said the Moscow-Pyongyang military collaboration constitutes unequivocal violations of multiple UNSC resolutions, calling on the council to devise effective strategies and contain the situation.It is the first time a South Korean foreign minister is attending a UNSC session since the country began its two-year nonpermanent membership this year.