Photo : KBS News

The state financial regulator is set to announce measures to address undervaluation of South Korean companies and stocks next week.The Financial Services Commission(FSC) is expected to put forth a program on raising the value of South Korean firms on Monday, with the goal of tackling the "Korea discount" where local stocks constantly underperform compared to global peers.The program is forecast to focus on providing incentives to businesses to proactively seek ways to increase their corporate value, such as comparison disclosure of listed firms' major investment indices.Earlier, finance minister Choi Sang-mok said the government was mulling over various tax incentives aimed at promoting efforts toward shareholder returns.