Trainee Doctors' Collective Action Enters 5th Day, Gov't Expands Telemedince, Holiday Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Trainee doctors' collective action entered its fifth day on Saturday. Since trainee doctors’ letters of resignation started pouring in there have been multiple reports of delayed surgeries and other inconveniences to patients. In response, the government has decided to expand telemedicine services and to operate public medical facilities on weekends and holidays.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota continues to force hospitals to reduce the daily number of patient consultations and delay surgeries deemed less urgent.On Saturday, fewer than half of emergency room beds were available at three out of the so-called "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul — Seoul National University Hospital, Severance Hospital and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital.As of Thursday night, over eight-thousand-800 trainee doctors had tendered their resignations, of which more than seven-thousand-800 had actually walked off the job.There had been 189 reports of damage caused by the collective action as of Thursday, such as the abrupt cancellations of surgeries or patient consultations.The government has decided to temporarily expand telemedicine consultations to include first-time patients and those receiving inpatient medical services.Consultation services at public medical facilities have been expanded on weekends and during holidays.Local governments are posting information on local facilities and clinics operating on weekends and during holidays on their websites, in a bid to convince those with minor symptoms to visit nearby clinics.Information on the accessibility of medical institutions with emergency rooms is available on emergency medical service portal sites and mobile apps.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.