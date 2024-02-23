G7 Leaders Condemn N. Korea's Exports of Ballistic Missiles to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the Group of Seven(G7) nations have strongly condemned North Korea's exports of ballistic missiles to Russia in a statement marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.In a joint statement issued by the White House after a video-linked meeting on Saturday, the G7 leaders said that they strongly condemn North Korea's exports and that Russia's procurement of North Korea's ballistic missiles is in direct violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.After the summit between North Korea and Russia last September, Pyongyang has reportedly been supplying ammunition and ballistic missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.The G7 leaders also expressed their concern about transfers to Russia from businesses in China of dual-use materials and components for weapons and equipment for military production.The statement said the leaders welcome the expansion of the multiagency donor coordination platform for Ukraine’s reconstruction to include South Korea, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands.The video conference was hosted from Kyiv by Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen were also in Kyiv Saturday for the anniversary and attended the session in person.