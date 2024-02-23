KMA to Hold Emergency Meeting, March towards Presidential Office Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) will hold an emergency meeting of its representatives on Sunday as thousands of trainee doctors remained off their jobs for the sixth day to protest the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to the medical community, the KMA’s emergency steering committee is set to convene the meeting at 2 p.m. at the KMA building in Seoul.The meeting will reportedly ask participants whether to set the dates for the starting and ending periods for the doctors’ collective action through a vote by all of the KMA members.In the first meeting of the committee last Saturday, the KMA set the principle that all members will decide when to begin and end their collective action through a vote.After Sunday’s meeting, the KMA plans to march towards the presidential office in Yongsan, calling on the government to withdraw its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.