S. Korea, Mongolia Agree to Increase Number of Flights to Meet Rising Demand

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Mongolia have agreed to increase the number of flights connecting the two nations amid rising demand.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that the two nations reached an agreement in aviation talks held on Thursday and Friday in Seoul.Currently, five airports in Incheon, Busan, Daegu, Cheongju and Muan provide flights to Mongolia, but under the agreement, flight operations will be expanded to Jeju and Yangyang international airports.The agreement will allow the government to review requests from local airlines wishing to launch flights from the two newly added airports.The government also decided to increase the number of flights departing from regional airports to Mongolia to 24 a week from the current 15.The two nations have also agreed to remove the size limit for aircraft departing from regional airports, which had previously restricted seating capacity to 200.