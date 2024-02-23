Foreign Minister Meets S. Korean Business Officials in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with officials of South Korean businesses operating in the United States and pledged the government's support.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Cho held the meeting in New York City on Saturday after attending a Group of 20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.The minister stressed the importance of the government and the private sector working together as a team at a time when economic and national security issues cannot be divided.Cho pledged the government's active support to minimize the negative impact of the rapidly changing external environment on South Korean businesses and to help their overseas expansion and exports.The meeting was attended by officials from companies and organizations including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, LG Electronics, Korean Air, CJ, the Bank of Korea and the Korea Development Bank.Cho will visit Washington on Monday to meet with U.S. government and congressional officials to discuss issues covered in the Saturday meeting.