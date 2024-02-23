Professors at 10 National Universities Call for Gov't-Doctors Talks without Conditions

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at ten major national universities have called on the government to launch an official dialogue with medical groups to resolve their differences over the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.A coalition of chiefs of professors' associations at the ten national universities made the call in a statement on Sunday, asking the government to immediately begin dialogue with a responsible medical organization to resolve the current vacuum of medical services.The professors also urged the government to ease and adjust its plan to expand the annual enrollment quota at medical schools by two thousand and produce a realistic plan.The coalition said that the government's strong will to rapidly increase the number of doctors to ensure all people receive equal medical services has faced strong opposition from the medical community, intensifying social conflict and leading to a medical vacuum.The professors criticized the government and the medical community for emphasizing their own claims and thus deepening the medical crisis, calling for dialogue without conditions between them to quickly resolve the crisis.The coalition also said that some officials at medical schools and experts provided faulty and exaggerated data to the government for its survey on 40 medical schools nationwide in November, which found that the schools requested the quota be increased by a maximum of two-thousand-847 in 2025.