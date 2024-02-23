Finance Minister to Visit Brazil for G20 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will visit Brazil this week to attend a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Sunday, Choi will depart for Brazil on Monday to attend the G20 finance ministers' meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday. He is scheduled to return home on Saturday.Under the slogan "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet," the meeting will focus on discussing global economic prospects, inequalities, international taxation, and global debt.On the first day of the meeting on Wednesday, Minister Choi plans to explain the government's economic policy for this year and discuss risk factors for the global economy.On the second day, the minister will call for efforts by the countries to introduce a global digital tax and present measures to reform the Multilateral Development Bank.On the sidelines of the meeting, Choi will hold separate talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and finance ministers of other countries.