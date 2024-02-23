Professors at Seoul National University Hospital to Meet Trainee Doctors Monday

Photo : KBS News

Professors at Seoul National University Hospital will hold an emergency meeting with trainee doctors on Monday.The emergency response committee of the professors’ association at the hospital plans to hold the meeting on Monday morning to discuss responses to a government plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.It marks the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since trainee doctors submitted their resignations en masse in protest of the government’s plan.Chung Jin-haeng, the chief of the emergency committee, said that the two sides will share and exchange opinions on the committee’s activities.The emergency committee was set up on February 17 to respond to the government’s plan to increase the number of medical students.The committee said on Friday that professors would join the trainee doctors unless the government takes reasonable measures, calling for the government to engage in dialogue.